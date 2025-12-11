The UnPopulist Video
Short clips, medium-length vids, and longform video essays from The UnPopulist
The UnPopulist is, in the fullest sense of the word, a true multimedia operation. In addition to regularly publishing essays and hosting podcasts, we’ve spent the last couple of years cultivating a formidable presence in the video space.
But we also wanted a space on our site where we feature every video we put out. So we’ve created a section, right here on The UnPopulist, where you can access our full catalog of videos. To go directly to that section, click here.
This post will serve as a continually updated repository of all the entries in that video section, in order of release date, starting with the most recent.
Happy viewing!
1) Trump’s Abuse and Misuse of Government Power
Trump Promises ‘Free’ Money—After Making Everything More Expensive (11/23/25)
More Americans Will Go Hungry and Homeless Without Immigrants (11/22/25)
Trump Deports Peaceful Immigrants Instead of Sex Traffickers (11/21/25)
Trump Uses Shutdown Government Sites to Push Partisan Message (10/10/25)
Trump Tries to Turn Watchdogs Into Lapdogs by Defunding Inspectors General (10/2/25)
In Trump’s America, Immigrant Ice Cream Vendors Get Arrested and Child Predators Get a Head Start (9/19/25)
Trump’s FEMA Retaliates Against Its Own (9/11/25)
Trump Threatens to Go On a Citizenship-Revoking Spree (8/7/25)
Trump Turns Emergency Power Into Routine Reason to Halt Immigration (6/29/25)
New Charges Against Abrego Garcia Make a Mockery of Due Process (6/11/25)
Trump’s Library of Congress Takeover Means He Could Spy on Lawmakers’ Research (5/23/25)
Trump’s FCC Uses its Regulatory Authority to Shut Down Negative Coverage (5/8/25)
The DOJ’s Arrest of a Judge Is an Effort to Outmuscle the Judiciary (4/30/25)
Trump Attempted to Terrify Foreign Students Into Self-Deporting (4/25/25)
Trump Goes After Harvard’s Tax-Exempt Status Because the Univeristy Spurned His Ideological Demands (4/22/25)
Trump is Crushing the Independence of the White House Press Corps (4/16/25)
Black Codes to Black Sites: Trump’s Deportations Are Modern Convict Leasing (4/14/25)
Trump Targets the Legal Profession, Not Just Big Law Firms (4/1/25)
Trump Is Nabbing and Deporting Innocent Immigrants (3/27/25)
Trump Is Detaining Foreign Students for Wrong Speech (3/25/25)
Trump Asserts Illegal Wartime Powers to Deport Immigrants in Defiance of the Court (3/24/25)
Rap SLAPPs: How Drake and Trump Use Lawsuits to Deter Criticism (2/13/25)
Trump Is the Right’s Daddy Now (2/3/25)
What Trump Gets Wrong About Birthright Citizenship (1/22/25)
Two Coups, One Pattern (1/8/25)
The Grinch Didn’t Steal Christmas, But Trump’s Policies Will (12/25/24)
Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan: Draconian, Destructive, and Daft (8/1/24)
2) Trump’s Corruption, Grift, and Lies
Trump Is Selling Favors to Hollywood for a Melania Biopic (12/6/25)
Trump Wants His DOJ Buddies to Help Him Loot Taxpayers (10/23/25)
Trump’s Not-So-Subtle Chips for Crypto Quid Pro Quo (9/26/25)
Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Took a $50k Bribe—Trump’s FBI Then Stepped In to Shut Down the Investigation (9/25/25)
New Trump Investment Funds Exemplify the Art of the Steal (9/24/25)
Trump Lies Big to Confuse, Not Convince (8/24/24)
Trump’s Crypto Crony Corruption (4/8/25)
3) Trump and the Culture Wars
Trump’s Anti-Woke Regime Comes for the Holocaust Museum (10/20/25)
The People Trump Honors Reveals His Dark Vision for the Country (10/8/25)
Trump Sets Fire to the First Amendment with Flag Burning Order (8/30/25)
Trump Whitewashes Tragedy While Venerating Traitors (6/23/25)
Trump’s Legal Loophole Renames Bases to Celebrate Confederacy (6/18/25)
Trump’s Executive Order Threatens Public Broadcasting for its Alleged Woke Bias (5/9/25)
Trump’s Project to Spread MAGA Propaganda in History Classes (3/19/25)
Trump v. Other POTUSes on Immigration (11/28/24)
Trump’s Victory Undermines His Own Talking Points (11/21/24)
Trump Is George Wallace 2.0 (11/5/24)
4) Trump’s Abuses on the International Stage
Hegseth’s Agency Mercilessly and Lawlessly Kills Boat Strike Survivors (12/11/25)
Trump’s Murderous Rampage Against Alleged Venezuelan Narco-Smugglers (11/1/25)
Trumps Hands Over $20 Billion of U.S. Taxpayers’ Money to Bail Out Argentina’s Milei and His Business Buddies (10/28/25)
Trump’s ‘No New Wars’ Promise May Not Be All It’s Cracked Up To Be (1/13/25)
5) Today’s New Illiberal Right
Elon Musk’s AI-Generated Wikipedia-Killer is Dead on Arrival (11/2/25)
Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot, Recently Reengineered to Be More ‘Anti-Woke,’ Is Now Funded by American Tax Dollars (8/1/25)
NatCons’ Divisive Notion of Unity (6/19/25)
These Catholic Intellectuals Want the State to Define What’s Good For You (6/17/25)
Musk Quits DOGE After Wrecking Our Governing System (5/29/25)
Trump’s Chief Ghoul Stephen Miller Wants to Disappear You (5/14/25)
Vance’s Free Speech Hypocrisy (2/25/25)
America is an Oligarchy Now (1/28/25)
Trump Taps Kooky Kash for the FBI (12/10/24)
JD Vance’s Three Choices if Trump Loses (10/24/24)
Promoting School Choice the Wrong Way (10/9/24)
Vance Said Trump is Hitler—So What Does That Make Vance? (7/17/24)
Why Do Authoritarians Hold Elections? (5/10/24)
A Tale of Two Grocery Store Visits: Tucker vs Boris (3/8/24)
What’s So Bad About Populism? (2/3/24)
The Forever Culture War: How the Right’s Parallel Economy Feeds Off Conflict (1/14/24)
6) Rebuilding a Liberalism for the 21st Century
What Comes After Our Shattered Constitutional Order? (6/2/25)
How to Build an Abundant America (1/29/25)
How Can Liberals Set the Agenda? (11/20/24)
The UnPopulist Turns Three! (9/21/24)
Trump Is a Hawk on Immigration, But Kamala Is No Dove (9/6/24)
Ireland’s Citizens’ Assembly May Just Be the Solution to the West’s Culture Wars (6/29/24)
What Do Liberalism and Catholicism Have In Common? (3/24/24)
Is Hinduism the Most Liberal Religion in the World? (3/5/24)
