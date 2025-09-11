The UnPopulist illustration

When almost 200 FEMA employees signed a public letter criticizing Donald Trump’s handling of disasters (a majority of them anonymously), they expected some retaliation. As expected, Trump’s administration—addressing the failures they raised—punished them for daring to speak out.

This clear violation of federal whistleblower protections sends a chilling warning to others in government: pipe down and fall in line, or face the consequences.

