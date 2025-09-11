Trump's FEMA Retaliates Against Its Own
Even those tasked with protecting Americans from catastrophe aren’t safe from the executive branch’s culture of intimidation
When almost 200 FEMA employees signed a public letter criticizing Donald Trump’s handling of disasters (a majority of them anonymously), they expected some retaliation. As expected, Trump’s administration—addressing the failures they raised—punished them for daring to speak out.
This clear violation of federal whistleblower protections sends a chilling warning to others in government: pipe down and fall in line, or face the consequences.
