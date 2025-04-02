Trump Targets the Legal Profession, Not Just Big Law Firms
His presidential memo undermines the norms of legal representation
In this video, which is part of our Executive Watch project, I present Walter Olson’s argument, made here in these pages, that Trump’s recent memo goes after the independence of the entire legal profession, not just Big Law firms.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.