The UnPopulist illustration

From his blatant efforts to discredit attempts to expose his transgressions as “fake news” to his outright fabrications about his opponents (such as his birther conspiracy theory against Barack Obama), Donald Trump’s tactics have eroded public trust and undermined our sense of shared objective reality.

However, he is far from the first would-be authoritarian to weaponize postmodern conceptions of “truth” toward sinister ends, namely, sowing doubt and mistrust against opponents and institutions that try to hold him accountable.

My video reveals the method behind Trump’s media madness so that we can better understand what he’s up to and guard against it.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2024

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.