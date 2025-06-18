After a bipartisan commission voted to rename military bases that honored Confederate generals, the Trump administration has now found a back door to bring those names back. Using a legal loophole to get around the congressionally enacted National Defense Authorization Act, Trump and his allies are maneuvering to reverse years of reckoning via patently dishonest means.

In this video, we examine how executive power is being used to reinstate symbols of insurrection—and what that says about the administration’s deeper goal: turning public memory into a tool for grievance politics and historical revenge.

Watch it below, or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.