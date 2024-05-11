Why Do Authoritarians Hold Elections?
They may hate democracy but they can't totally do without it
Why do autocrats bother to hold elections when the outcome is already known in advance? Why do they feel the need to seemingly uphold democracy when they are going to anoint themselves the Supreme Leader anyway? My latest video explores that perplexing question.
Watch it below or on YouTube.
