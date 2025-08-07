The UnPopulist illustration

Donald Trump recently claimed he could revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship—a legal impossibility, given that she was born in America. But what makes his rhetoric even more dangerous is that it wasn’t limited to O’Donnell.

Trump has also targeted naturalized citizens like Zohran Mamdani and even Elon Musk, with his Justice Department instructing attorneys to prioritize denaturalization cases. It weaponizes the law to turn citizenship itself into a political bargaining chip.

