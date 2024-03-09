As believers in the power of the free enterprise and liberalism, we were disheartened to see Tucker Carlson’s attempt to prop up Vladimir Putin during his excursion to Moscow. Carlson’s interview with Putin serves to sand off the edges of Putin’s revanchist nationalism, gloss over his brutal aggression toward Russia’s neighbor, Ukraine, and downplay the wrongful imprisonment of dissidents like Alexei Navalny, who died in captivity shortly after Tucker’s soiree as if to mock the former Fox News host’s blatant propaganda.

However, Carlson’s trip did not end there. Between a visit to Kiyevskaya Metro Station and a grocery store, he marveled at the cleanliness and luxury that has risen from Putin’s autocratic order, while failing to demonstrate the cost of such measures, going so far as to claim that he was “radicalized” against the United States and its leaders after what he saw in Moscow.

Today, we take a look back at someone who underwent a similar type of “radicalization,” but in the opposite direction: Putin’s predecessor Boris Yeltsin, whose 1989 visit to a grocery store in Houston, Texas, catalyzed his liberal turn and signaled the beginning of the end for the Communist Party’s reign.

My latest video aims to highlight the stark contrast between the two grocery store trips, and to illustrate how far Carlson and his right-wing populism have come. Long gone are the days when he hailed limited government and open exchange—Tucker now longs for the promise of control, and the order it allegedly brings.

Watch it below or on YouTube.

