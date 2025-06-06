Trump Jr. Uses His Dad to Milk Oligarchs
Transforming the presidency into a vehicle for personal profit is a family-wide affair
In a move that feels more like satire than policy, Donald Trump Jr. has opened a private club in Washington, D.C. that he brazenly calls Executive Branch—a members-only space for the ultra wealthy MAGA community that openly trades on its proximity to presidential power.
Our video breaks down how the club is blurring ethical lines, offering not just cocktails and cigar lounges, but a conduit to whisper in the president’s ear to influence public policy or, potentially, obtain special, personal favors.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
