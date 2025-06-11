We often talk about due process like it’s a technicality—some procedural footnote that only lawyers care about. But when the executive branch decides it doesn’t have to follow the law, due process becomes the first thing to vanish.

Just ask Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was illegally deported by the Trump administration in defiance of a federal court order, held in a Salvadoran mega-prison without counsel, and then indicted the moment it became politically convenient to bring him back.

In this video, which is a part of Executive Watch, we trace how this case reveals something deeper than administrative error.

Watch it below, or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

