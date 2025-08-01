The UnPopulist illustration

Elon Musk has made no secret of his desire to make Grok—his AI chatbot—more “anti-woke,” ensuring that what it produces reflects his and Trump’s worldview. Now, with Grok poised to become part of the U.S. government via a lucrative Department of Defense contract, that ideological tilt could be baked into tools used by an authoritarian state. Grok’s infamous descent into conspiracism and racist rhetoric was a preview of how easily its underlying code can be reengineered to deliver a politically convenient version of events, bake bigotry into our digital infrastructure, and rewrite reality at scale.

In this video, we reveal how Grok’s new government role could accelerate the politicization of history—and why putting the power to edit the truth in partisan hands is a threat to democracy.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.