The president doesn’t get to decide who pays taxes based on personal grudges. But that’s exactly what Trump is trying to do. After Harvard University publicly rejected his administration’s new higher education mandates, Trump called for it to be stripped of its tax-exempt status—turning a centuries-old legal protection for academic institutions into a tool for political retribution.

In the following video, which is part of our Executive Watch project, I look at how Trump’s weaponization of the IRS is not just an attack on one university—but a warning shot at the very idea of independent institutions in a democracy.

Watch it below or on YouTube

