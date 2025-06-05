Trump’s Corrupt Pardons for Corruption
Rather than correct for miscarriages of justice, the pardon now rewards loyalty to the president
Trump’s pardon power has become less a constitutional safeguard to correct injustices and more a political slush fund. In this video, we explore how Trump has used clemency as currency—bailing out ideological allies, campaign donors, and loyal operatives entangled in legal trouble. It has zero to do with fairness and everything to do with favoritism—the idea being: if you’re loyal to Trump, the law doesn’t apply.
