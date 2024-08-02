The UnPopulist illustration

Trump is ramping up his anti-immigrant rhetoric, now promising to deport 15 to 20 million people—more than even the highest estimates of undocumented residents. His advisor Stephen Miller has outlined a militarized plan, calling on the National Guard and federal agencies to execute mass raids.

The scale is staggering: deporting that many people would require more personnel than the entire U.S. Army, overwhelm courts already buried under a backlog, and create economic chaos. Trump and Miller don’t care and have actively leaned into the fear and crisis that this scheme would create.

