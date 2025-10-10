Trump Uses Shutdown Government Sites to Push Partisan Message
These aren’t updates meant to inform the public—they are illegal regime propaganda disguised as government service.
Across the federal government’s digital front, that reengineering of the state takes another form: propaganda. At the onset of the appropriations’ pause, taxpayer-funded websites began displaying banners blaming “Radical Left Democrats” for the crisis in a clearly coordinated, deliberate, and possibly illegal effort.
This entry, part of our Executive Watch series, documents how the administration turned the simple act of explaining a closure into a test of loyalty to the president.
Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.
Thanks for checking out The UnPopulist! Subscribe for free to support our project.
© The UnPopulist, 2025
Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.