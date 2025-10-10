The UnPopulist illustration

Across the federal government’s digital front, that reengineering of the state takes another form: propaganda. At the onset of the appropriations’ pause, taxpayer-funded websites began displaying banners blaming “Radical Left Democrats” for the crisis in a clearly coordinated, deliberate, and possibly illegal effort.

This entry, part of our Executive Watch series, documents how the administration turned the simple act of explaining a closure into a test of loyalty to the president.

