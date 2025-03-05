The Executive Watch is a tracker of presidential abuses of power that we at The UnPopulist, and our parent organization the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism (ISMA), designed in order to provide a one-stop, comprehensive, easily searchable database that anyone can click on to see the full picture of Trump’s illicit actions in office.

To go directly to Executive Watch, click here.

We've divided presidential abuses of power into five categories: the 5 Ps.

Personal Grift

Political Corruption

Presidential Retribution

Power Consolidation

Policy Illegality

This post will serve as a continually updated repository of all our Executive Watch entries, but sorted by presidential abuse category.

