Executive Watch
Tracking presidential abuses of power
The Executive Watch is a tracker of presidential abuses of power that we at The UnPopulist, and our parent organization the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism (ISMA), designed in order to provide a one-stop, comprehensive, easily searchable database that anyone can click on to see the full picture of Trump’s illicit actions in office.
To go directly to Executive Watch, click here.
We've divided presidential abuses of power into five categories: the 5 Ps.
Personal Grift
Political Corruption
Presidential Retribution
Power Consolidation
Policy Illegality
This post will serve as a continually updated repository of all our Executive Watch entries, but sorted by presidential abuse category.
2/27/25: Cryptocurrency Scammer Pours Millions in Trump's Venture and Gets Charges Dropped
2/25/25: Elon Musk Uses ‘DOGE’ to Land a Lucrative Government Contract for Starlink
2/19/25: Musk Uses His Political Power to Force Companies to Advertise on X
2/17/25: Trump Abuses His Foreign Policy Powers as a Favor to ‘Manosphere’ Influencer Andrew Tate
2/11/25: Trump’s Pardon-for-Deportation Crackdown Deal with NYC Mayor Eric Adams
2/25/25: Trump Retaliates Against the Law Firm Representing Jack Smith, Who Investigated Him
2/21/25: Trump DOJ Threatens Opposition Lawmakers for their Speech
2/21/25: Trump Tells DHS to Spend Millions on Political Ads Thanking Him for Closing the Border
1/27/25: Trump Fires Watchdogs Who Track Public Corruption While Claiming He's Fighting 'Waste, Fraud, and Abuse'
1/17/25: Trump Uses the Threat of FCC Action to Intimidate and Shake Down CBS
2/21/25: Trump Punishes AP for Exercising Its Free Speech Rights
2/20/25: Trump Attempts an Illegal and Unconstitutional Takeover of the U.S. Postal Service
2/12/25: The Trump Administration Illegally Seizes New York City Funds
1/28/25: Trump Withholds Congressionally Mandated Spending in Defiance of the Constitution
