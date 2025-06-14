The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dustin Blake's avatar
Dustin Blake
4h

It is a terrible law but remember that the courts can and will declare these things unconstitutional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Greg's avatar
Greg
8h

This is decidedly Not A Good Thing™.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture