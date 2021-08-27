Why subscribe?
If you are concerned about the worldwide slide of liberal democracy and the rise of authoritarian leaders and politicians spouting an intolerant and bellicose nationalism, including in the United States, then this is your newsletter.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
People
Shikha Dalmia
I'm a resident fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University studying the rise of populist authoritarianism and defending liberalism. I'm the founder and editor of this newsletter.
Aaron Ross Powell
Host of ReImagining Liberty, a podcast about the emancipatory, cosmopolitan, and forward-looking case for radical liberty, and Reactionary Minds, a show from The UnPopulist. Look for both in your favorite podcast app.