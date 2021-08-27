Welcome to The UnPopulist, a publication committed to defending free and open societies against emerging forms of authoritarianism in the United States and around the world.

If you are concerned about liberal democracy’s worldwide slide and the rise of populist nationalism, including in the U.S., this is the publication for you.

We publish several original essays, podcasts, and videos every week. Our work is posted directly on our homepage and also sent out to subscribers. We encourage readers to subscribe, as it is totally free, and we only send out a few emails per week.

We also maintain a presence on the following digital platforms:

Whether you access our work from our website, receive it in your inbox as a subscriber, or engage with it through one of our social media accounts, we’re grateful to have you as a reader.

Comments Policy

Since the dawn of the internet, no comment section on any app or website has managed to remain thoughtful and useful without sensible rules of engagement. The UnPopulist is no exception.



But rather than give up on a comment section altogether, we want ours to function as an intellectually enriching extension of every post we publish, a place where our writers, editors, and readers—our The UnPopulist community—can keep the conversation going. But that’s only possible with reasonable guidelines in place. We welcome agreement—and disagreement. But to foster a genuine dialogue, here are our some simple rules of engagement. Please avoid:

needlessly hostile replies

personal attacks

racist or bigoted language

profanity

excessive posting or spamming

self-promotion

insisting on changing the topic or diverting a conversation to your pet issue

bad-faith trolling

If your comment violates these rules, we reserve the right to remove it or in some cases even ban your account. We will endeavor to be fair and impartial, but content moderation involves subjectivity and judgment. So, inevitably, not everyone will agree with all our decisions all the time. However, despite the risk of offending some of our readers, we intend to enforce our policy.