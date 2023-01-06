The UnPopulist

America needs an independent civil service to be more coup proof
Patrick G. Eddington
4
1
Xi Jinping's draconian tactics are creating a crisis of legitimacy
Weifeng Zhong
8
2

December 2022

Book and movie recommendations from The UnPopulist team
Thomas Shull
,
Shikha Dalmia
, and
Aaron Ross Powell
12
9
Bryan Caplan's out-of-character diatribe refuses to even acknowledge that women ever had it bad
Kat Murti
24
20
"Dear Leader" art has a way of converging on the same themes and style whether in the Soviet Union, China—or the United States of America
23
12
Is the Liberal Bias of Mainstream Media a Myth?: An Interview With Greg SargentListen now | Subscribe to Reactionary Minds: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube Reactionary Minds is a project of The UnPopulist…
Aaron Ross Powell
6
8
The proposed Electoral Count Reform Act will slap down the legal mischief Trump inspired
Andy Craig
15
23
Andrew Doyle—aka Titania McGrath—promised an erudite and measured account of this left wing movement but delivered hyperbole
Marks, Jonathan
7
5
His brazen call to suspend the Constitution constitutes a new low
Ilya Somin
11
15
We can no longer take the military’s paradigm of separate military and civilian spheres for granted
Thomas Shull
6
1
Some of the political ingredients are in place, but no demagogue has yet emerged
Thomas Shull
6
1

November 2022

After Trump’s ouster, the movement has become a mere hashtag
Fabio Rojas
9
14
