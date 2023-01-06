The UnPopulist
Yes, Jan. 6 Could Happen All Over Again
America needs an independent civil service to be more coup proof
Patrick G. Eddington
8 hr ago
4
1
China's Covid Authoritarianism Has Hurt its Autocrats
Xi Jinping's draconian tactics are creating a crisis of legitimacy
Weifeng Zhong
Jan 3
8
2
December 2022
Let's Contemplate the Alternatives to Liberalism This Holiday Season
Book and movie recommendations from The UnPopulist team
Thomas Shull
,
Shikha Dalmia
, and
Aaron Ross Powell
Dec 23, 2022
12
9
A Libertarian Economist's Denialist Foray Into Feminism
Bryan Caplan's out-of-character diatribe refuses to even acknowledge that women ever had it bad
Kat Murti
Dec 20, 2022
24
20
MAGA's Conummist Propaganda: A Photo Essay
"Dear Leader" art has a way of converging on the same themes and style whether in the Soviet Union, China—or the United States of America
Dec 17, 2022
23
12
Is the Liberal Bias of Mainstream Media a Myth?: An Interview With Greg Sargent
Listen now | Subscribe to Reactionary Minds: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube Reactionary Minds is a project of The UnPopulist…
Aaron Ross Powell
Dec 15, 2022
6
8
Surprise: Both Parties Are Joining Hands to Prevent Another Jan.6-Style Coup
The proposed Electoral Count Reform Act will slap down the legal mischief Trump inspired
Andy Craig
Dec 12, 2022
15
23
Another Day, Another Book Against the Woke "New Puritans"
Andrew Doyle—aka Titania McGrath—promised an erudite and measured account of this left wing movement but delivered hyperbole
Marks, Jonathan
Dec 8, 2022
7
5
Trump Has Normalized Deviancy in the GOP
His brazen call to suspend the Constitution constitutes a new low
Ilya Somin
Dec 6, 2022
11
15
Trump’s Disrespect for the Constitution Underscores the Need for an Apolitical Military
We can no longer take the military’s paradigm of separate military and civilian spheres for granted
Thomas Shull
Dec 5, 2022
6
1
Will Malaysia Succumb to the Rising Tide of Islamic Populism?
Some of the political ingredients are in place, but no demagogue has yet emerged
Thomas Shull
Dec 3, 2022
6
1
November 2022
Abolishing ICE Is Still a Good Idea
After Trump’s ouster, the movement has become a mere hashtag
Fabio Rojas
Nov 30, 2022
9
14
