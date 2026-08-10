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Is Trump's Populist Coalition Shrinking?: Zooming In With Andy Craig and Tom Shull
ISMA's new survey suggests that the president's use of extralegal power is losing its appeal to even his most committed supporters
19 hrs ago
•
Andy Craig
and
Thomas Shull
13
1
5
35:34
Trump's Griftathon Rolls On as He Sells Traders Early Access to His Market-Moving Social Media Posts: An Executive Watch Roundup
Our early-August selection of the president’s latest and greatest assaults on the rule of law
Aug 5
•
Executive Watch
21
1
7
Germany's AfD Is Closer Than Ever to Power
How a country shaped by its fascist past is on the verge of watching the far-right party close in on control
Aug 3
•
Tim Ganser
34
13
12
Is Gen Z Really More Radical Than Older Generations? A LibCon2026 Panel Discussion
Not really—but liberals haven't yet built the media ecosystem to correct the record compellingly
Aug 2
22
1
7
Congress Must Rein In the Anti-Democratic Roberts Court Enabling Trump's Power Grabs
A mutually enforcing court-presidency doom loop is eroding the rule of law and making each branch less accountable
Aug 1
•
Justin Florence
and
Erica Newland
53
20
23
July 2026
Americans Hate the Two-Party System But Don’t Know What Should Replace It, ISMA Populism Survey Finds
Voters overwhelmingly want something different, but don’t know or understand the reform options on the table
Jul 31
•
Andy Craig
32
14
10
India's Gen Z—aka Cockroaches—Brings Strongman Modi to Heel
But whether the mass youth movement can win the battle against his authoritarian misrule and nasty sectarianism remains to be seen
Jul 29
•
Debasish Roy Chowdhury
35
8
Britain's New Prime Minister Sees Proportional Representation as a Cure to Polarization
America needs a leader to champion similar electoral reforms in this country
Jul 28
•
Grant Tudor
84
10
16
Court Packing Is a Dangerous Gambit Best Avoided
The Roberts Court is not Trump's lackey—but its worst rulings can be fixed by less radical measures
Jul 27
•
Ilya Somin
26
14
9
Dismantling the Legacies of Illiberalism Haunting the US: Zooming In With Jamelle Bouie, David French, Danielle Allen
Watch now | 'Is a utopian liberalism possible'? A LibCon2026 podcast
Jul 26
•
Aaron Ross Powell
40
8
12
1:09:06
The MAGA 'Anchor Baby' Myth Doesn't Hold Water
America should welcome birth tourists because they generate taxpaying citizens without the US having to invest in them
Jul 25
•
Steve Chapman
44
3
15
Trump's Hardcore Populist Base Has Declined By a Third, ISMA's Survey Finds
They are uneasy by his extralegal use of executive authority even as some express greater hostility toward Muslims, trans people and…
Jul 24
•
Thomas Shull
38
2
14
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