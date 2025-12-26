The UnPopulist illustration

As readers know, our raison d’etre as a publication is to oppose new and emerging forms of authoritarianism and advance a liberalism for the 21st century that can meet the challenges of our times while responding to its attackers.

We did not settle on this area of focus because we happened to find it intellectually interesting. No, we set out to create the premier publication focusing on beating back illiberalism because it is the signal challenge of our day—and because liberal democracy is worth fighting for.

Around the world, authoritarian pressures are intensifying. In the United States, Donald Trump has led an unremitting assault on American liberal democracy in his first year back in the Oval Office. We have been painstakingly documenting his abuses of power and commenting doggedly on his unprecedented repudiation of our Founding principles—checks and balances, separation of powers, limited government, adherence to the Constitution, and rule of law. And we have launched a brand new initiative, the Reconstruction Agenda, devoted to the task of rebuilding our liberal institutions, brick by brick, in a post-authoritarian world. Trump won’t live forever and we need to be prepared to fill the political vacuum with a liberal agenda and elbow out the illiberal alternatives. Indeed, one aspect that sets The UnPopulist apart is our refusal to choose between diagnosis and prescription, between bearing witness and imagining renewal.

We have also kept a close eye on illiberal developments in other parts of the world—including in Hungary, France, China, India, Iran, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Ukraine, Germany, Israel, Gaza, and Syria.

We have profiled misinformation merchants, postliberal ideologues, NatCon extremists, tradlife regressives, Groyper nationalists, as well as other representatives of the illiberal neo-right.

That only scratches the surface of what we’ve been up to in 2025. We’ve been very busy putting out some of the most resonant liberalism-affirming and authoritarianism-resisting work out there. But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what people in media and our readers are saying about The UnPopulist and the “Liberalism for the 21st Century”—LibCon—annual conference that our publisher, the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism, hosts.

Speaking of which, save the date for LibCon2026: July 17-18.

But to continue carrying out our mission, please consider upgrading your subscription to “paid” if you are already a subscriber. And if you are signing up now, choose the “paid” option. Our content is free because we want it to reach the widest possible audience. But for those who can afford to contribute, you will get psychic income knowing you are defending liberal democracy at a time of crisis.

What pundits are saying about The UnPopulist:

Radley Balko, investigative journalist and author of The Watch newsletter:

Few publications better articulate the urgency of this moment than The UnPopulist. That’s probably in part because its founder and many of its contributors have endured professional repercussions for refusing to play down the threat currently looming over American democracy. Agree with them or not, what you read at The UnPopulist is sincere and resolute. There’s no posturing or soft-pedaling to appease donors or political actors. In this era of fear, timorousness, and capitulation, it’s a reliable source of moral clarity.

Ian Bassin, director, Protect Democracy:

The good folks over at The UnPopulist are putting out a lot of good content these days.

Zack Beauchamp, senior correspondent, Vox:

Shikha Dalmia is one of my most valued collaborators. We started in very different ideological places, but came together due to our shared liberal democratic commitments. Her publication, The UnPopulist, is great.

Jamelle Bouie, opinion columnist, The New York Times:

Of the new media organizations that are absolutely worthy of your support, I think The UnPopulist should be on your list.

Paul Crider, associate editor, Liberal Currents:

Not many liberal publications really warrant the name. The UnPopulist is a shining exception.

Alan Elrod, president and CEO, Pulaski Institution:

The UnPopulist delivers fearless and honest commentary and analysis that meets the moment. It’s a crucial part of the real opposition media. If you’re looking for lighthouses in the dark, The UnPopulist is one of those clear signals.

David French, opinion columnist, The New York Times:

The UnPopulist is a great resource for those folks who want to understand more about our populist/reactionary moment, both at home and abroad.

Jacob Grier, author and co-founder of Seabird:

The UnPopulist is an essential site to read and one of my personal favorites to write for, giving me opportunities to write about Superman as an American immigrant story and to dress up as inflatable dachshund to cover the Portland protests.

Nicholas Grossman, professor of political science, University of Illinois, and editor-in-chief, Arc Digital:

The UnPopulist is one of my go-to reads. Smart, thought-provoking, and when it comes to defending the principles of liberal democracy, on the right side of history.

Jeremiah Johnson, co-founder, Center for New Liberalism, and author of the Infinite Scroll newsletter:

It’s more important than ever to fight authoritarianism. The UnPopulist is an incredibly important voice, especially their Executive Watch vertical which tracks the Trump administration’s many attempts to consolidate power, retaliate against enemies, profit from the government, and trample American law.

William Kristol, director, Defending Democracy Together, and editor-at-large, The Bulwark:

In only four years, The UnPopulist has become indispensable reading for those of us fighting authoritarianism. It has also become a key participant in the discussion of how to eventually create a strengthened liberal democracy. I look forward to its next four years, and trust that we’ll see more and more people imbibing its wisdom and following its lead.

Jonathan V. Last, editor, The Bulwark:

The UnPopulist is a must-read. … If you’re looking for great media companies to support, The UnPopulist is at the top of my list.

Matthew McManus, author and professor of political science, Spelman College:

The UnPopulist is a great liberal magazine.

Don Moynihan, professor of public policy, University of Michigan, and author of the Can We Still Govern? newsletter:

The UnPopulist has been unwavering in its focus on the big threats to a peaceful and prosperous society. As these threats incorporate authoritarianism and government threats, it is more important than ever to have independent and thoughtful voices to remind us of the core values needed to protect against illiberalism. I read The UnPopulist for its mixture of nuance and principle, insight and perspective. It encourages dialogue and understanding at a time when each is in short supply.

Walter Olson, senior fellow, Cato Institute:

The UnPopulist has made for uniquely trenchant reading during the crisis, and I think it’s because it’s both uncompromising in tone and uncompromised in the liberalism that grounds its underlying editorial stance. In responding to the threats of the moment it isn’t trying to promote some alternative kind of illiberalism—nor does it seek to flatter the popular errors of the day to better appeal to all comers. It specializes not in group statements but in the vigorous work of individual minds. It’s right there in the name, really—populist movements always entail a dumbing down, and this is The Un-Populist.

Tom G. Palmer, senior fellow, Cato Institute, and George M. Yeager Chair for Advancing Liberty and executive vice president for International Programs, Atlas Network:

The UnPopulist breathes cool mountain air into the humid and fetid swamp of resurgent authoritarianism. If we are to survive this un-American, unpatriotic, and self-destructive turn toward revenge politics and arbitrary and unconstitutional power, it will be because enough people had the courage—and the platform—to speak truth to power. The UnPopulist provides a platform. We, as citizens, must provide the courage.

Aaron Ross Powell, host, ReImagining Liberty:

The UnPopulist is the best publication out there for staying on top of and critiquing what the populist right is up to. … The UnPopulist does good and vital work.

Jonathan Rauch, senior fellow, Brookings Institution, and contributing writer at The Atlantic:

The kind of informative, expert, non-gaseous articles that I will cross the street to read!

Greg Sargent, staff writer, The New Republic:

The UnPopulist has carved out a unique place among websites that are devoted to serious political theorizing. Its writers regularly grapple with the ideas driving today’s movements on the right. But it also seeks to articulate a positive liberalism that can stand as an alternative ideological vision to the right’s noxious offerings. The UnPopulist has become essential reading for those seeking to truly understand our current slide into authoritarianism. … The UnPopulist is doing great work explaining our slide into authoritarianism on a deep theoretical level while explaining what a future liberal alternative could look like.

Charlie Sykes, author of the To The Contrary newsletter:

For the last four years, The UnPopulist has been an oasis of principle and sanity. With intelligence, wit, and an unrelenting commitment to democratic norms, it has been an essential voice in the fight against authoritarianism and illiberalism. From Day One, it has been a must-read. As the clouds gather, its voice is now more important than ever.

Matthew Yglesias, author of the Slow Boring newsletter:

The UnPopulist is a great counterpoint to the broad, and mostly bad, ideological trends of our time.

Matt Zwolinski, professor of philosophy, University of San Diego, and author of the Bleeding Heart Libertarian newsletter:

If you’re not reading The UnPopulist yet, I just can’t recommend it highly enough. For anyone who cares about promoting a human classical liberalism in opposition to both the authoritarian left and right, these are your people.

What readers are saying about The UnPopulist:

“In just four years, The UnPopulist has elevated itself from being the new kid on the Substack block to a powerful voice for freedom and against authoritarianism. … The UnPopulist was and is one of the few publications to see the threats to our liberties clearly and speak out against them.” — Neera Badhwar, professor emeritus, University of Oklahoma

“You all do a terrific job of reporting thoroughly and factually about this administration and all the ways they are damaging the rule of law and just about everything in the nation for their own corrupt benefit. Thank you.” — Lourine C.

“I highly recommend subscribing to The UnPopulist.” — Misty Callahan

“Thanks for the quality of your writings.” — Laurent Chouraki

“The UnPopulist puts out some of the highest quality political, policy, and cultural analyses and thought pieces. I’m rarely disappointed.” — B. Fairbanks:

“The Substack I read most consistently. I am so grateful for the work you do in these terrifying times.” — Will Hayworth

“I’ve been a reader and supporter of The UnPopulist since its inception. I highly recommend it to everyone as it provides unvarnished, independent, and timely analysis of the grave authoritarian threats facing our country and the world. The UnPopulist and its authors fearlessly speak the truth. And the catalogue of ongoing government abuses they are maintaining is an invaluable resource.” — Laura Holmes Jost

“Increasingly, populist movements in the U.S. and elsewhere in the world threaten the prosperity and freedom of the very majority they purport to represent. More than ever, we need liberal institutions and strong voices within those institutions to confront these movements. This is why publications like The UnPopulist are so vital. If media organizations are not dedicated to liberal ideals and topics, there is no one to speak to the values in liberalism, the process of liberalism, the fight in liberalism, the light of liberalism. In this, The UnPopulist has been unstinting. This week we should celebrate its birthday and its writers and editors, glad in the knowledge that they represent the best in liberal institutions.” — Jeffrey Quackenbush

“Thanks for your ongoing contributions to my sanity. Love your phrase “moral clarity rather than moral purity.” Keep up the good work.” — David Ross

“If you’re interested in excellent journalism and great podcasts on democratic issues, then help The UnPopulist grow. Your insight will grow in return.” — Sabine Savvidis

“Your effort is the most on-target to oppose the authoritarian experiment in America” — Glenn F. Widener

What pundits have said about LibCon events:

Linda Chavez, author and commentator:

The conference was amazing. I especially enjoyed Vladimir Kara-Murza and Jack Goldsmith. ... It was a grand two days!

Daniel W. Drezner, professor of international politics, Tufts University:

The [Liberalism for the 21st Century] conference clarif[ied] the most important question that needs to be answered: can liberalism fight the good fight against illiberal forces without embracing illiberal tactics?

Anne Lutz Fernandez, author of the Nobody Wants This newsletter:

LibCon2025 was sobering and energizing, confirming and challenging, deep and expansive. I left better understanding the challenges we face, armed with more expert resources, and feeling more bonded to those fighting authoritarianism across the globe.

Samantha Hancox-Li, associate editor, Liberal Currents:

I thought ISMA did an incredible job making this an international conference. They brought together: Russian dissidents, Bosnian politicians, Polish campaign strategists, Mexican journalists, Singaporean philosophers. The authoritarians recognize that their cause is an international cause. They work together gladly across international lines. We liberals need to reconstruct the idea of the liberal project as a genuinely worldwide project. We need to look for allies not just at home but abroad. ISMA’s LibCon2025 is a big step in that direction.

León Krauze, columnist, The Washington Post:

ISMA’s liberalism conference was an extraordinary opportunity to discuss the challenges we face in a turbulent world—but it was also something more. It was an invitation to action rather than mere reflection. In each of the discussion panels, I found an emphasis that went beyond diagnosis and focused instead on concrete prescriptions to safeguard liberal values in the 21st century. The experience is always invaluable.

Damon Linker, author of the Notes From the Middleground newsletter:

The second-annual “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference was, by all accounts, a huge success. Organizer Shikha Dalmia deserves considerable praise for conjuring this event and its rapidly expanding network of participants and supporters out of thin air over the past two years. Doing something like this is an enormous amount of work, and she’s the one whose vision, energy, and talent made it happen. Bravo. This time around, the venue was much larger than it was last summer, and attendance at the panels was quite high, with most seats filled with an attentive audience (that asked consistently thoughtful questions during the Q&As) from midday Thursday through the final event late Friday afternoon. I’m proud to be a part of this group and to have contributed to a panel this year—and I have every intention of attending and taking part in any way I can at next year’s summer gathering in the nation’s capital.

Sydnee Lipset, editor of arts and culture, American Purpose:

Shikha Dalmia and the Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism once again assembled an impressive and exciting roster of speakers with enormous insights into liberalism for the 21st century. Another triumph.

Suketu Mehta, author of the celebrated Maximum City:

For two riveting days and nights, on the site of one of the greatest crimes in American political history, we discussed the continuing political crimes being perpetrated in the nation and the world, as heavily armed troops roamed the streets outside. But in the conference halls of the Watergate Hotel, ISMA’s “Liberalism for the 21st Century” created an oasis of sanity, spirited debate, and searching examination of some of the most important issues facing humanity. I was very fortunate to be part of this superstar gathering, and look forward to next year’s conference, which promises to be even bigger and better.

Jennifer Mittelstadt, professor of history, Rutgers University:

Thank you again for inviting me to LibCon 2.0. It was invigorating to be around so many different people with so many different views. Like everyone who attended, I could not agree with all of what I heard, but that is your point, right? And I really agreed with some of it! More interesting to me was the fact that you gathered together people usually not in the same room. Sitting at various tables at various meals I met: young trans journalists, young representatives of a scholarly foundation, a self described libertarian from Indiana with a queer son, a founder of a new activist group, National Covenant, aimed at promoting collective action, and a social worker from Northern California who just came on her own dime, so eager was she to meet like-minded people. Wow. That NEVER happens at conferences. Bravo.

Steven Pinker, Harvard professor and renowned cognitive scientist:

A splendid and important conference. I learned a lot, and met a lot of interesting people.

Protect Democracy:

The Institute for the Study of Modern Authoritarianism’s “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference gathers a community to—among many things—develop an intellectual framework for democratic resilience.

Thomas Mortimer, Hertog Foundation:

This year’s “Liberalism for the 21st Century” conference has been one of the most rewarding intellectual experiences of my adult life. As a young adult, I see many among my generation who are skeptical of liberal democracy. It is disheartening to see bright young people entertain illiberal ideas because they believe liberal democracy is incapable of adequately confronting the global crises of today. And yet, this conference has renewed my hope in the spirit of liberalism. Thanks to your efforts, I met a remarkable group of people—working across academia, journalism, and politics in defense of democracy—who were all curious, tenacious, and brave. It was an empowering experience and has inspired me to get more active in defending liberalism at the grassroots level. Thank you again for organizing a convening that I will cherish for years to come.

Keidrick Roy, professor of government, Dartmouth College:

I just wanted to send a quick note of gratitude for welcoming me into the liberalism fold and for the fabulous intellectual community you and your team have created. It’s enriched my thinking immeasurably, and I’m still in contact with many of the folks I’ve met these past couple of years.

Gabriel Schoenfeld, senior fellow, Niskanen Center:

The conference was spectacular—and inspiring. I can’t thank you enough for having produced it. I missed the first one and I am already looking forward to next year’s.

Alexander Sikorski of Poland’s Zryw Foundation:

I thought LibCon2025 was a great success! I really appreciated that the panels were thoughtfully curated, and that there weren’t ever more than 3 people on a panel, so that there was plenty of good discussion. I liked that the conference wasn’t overwhelming in its size, attendees were always present and listening. Very professionally organized. Great group of people.

Cathy Young, staff writer, The Bulwark:

This conference is great. Absolutely fantastic event.

