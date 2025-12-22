The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian M's avatar
Brian M
2m

Geez. The very first paragraph from her you quoted was breathtaking in its utter lack of historical knowledge. The YouTube algorithm has been feeding me vids on British monarchical history and “logic” and “rationality” are not characteristics of these manly men rulers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture