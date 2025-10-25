The UnPopulist

Peter Smith
3hEdited

"In the contemporary imagination, liberalism means different things to different people."

Which is a show stopping problem for a political movement. I think liberalism *actually* means support for rights-protecting government in politics, which means support for capitalism in economics. I think sadly this excludes most who call themselves "liberals" today.

"What liberalism isn’t, for the most part, is appealing...not threatened by philosophical defects..."

I don't think that's correct either. Politics is the application of ethics to a social context. Today the dominant ethics is altruism. This means that moral is to sacrifice the individual for a greater good. On such an ethical system, it makes no sense to support individual rights, rights-protecting government, and capitalism. These are immoral, even if they may be practical.

For liberalism to become "appealing" it's the ethical philosophical battle that needs to be won. Only by mainstreaming the ethics of egoism, rational self-interest, can support for rights and capitalism finally make sense.

In fact, I think before you can even understand politics, you need to understand ethics. But before you can do that, you also need to understand metaphysics and epistemology. Politics is not some random floating abstraction; it's the end of a long line of reasoning that has taken centuries for actual philosophical experts to figure out.

I don't think merely talking about being "bold" and "ending oppression" with everything meaning different things to different people, is really going to achieve anything. Worse still, I think it may even be setting us back. Taking the conversation even further away from liberalism through confusion.

IOW, liberalism is in peril because of a lack of understanding of the philosophical ideas involved by those trying to advocate liberalism in the mainstream.

I think until this changes, authoritarianism is going to keep winning and it's basically unopposed in the mainstream. We're also, kind of running out of time...

Karl Chocensky
4h

I think you are confusing progressivism with liberalism. Words in change in meaning over time. This article desires to wrap a huge galaxy of different ideals, goals, and thoughts into an easily identified constellation that we can bring down to Earth.

In practice you're demanding people who never looked up squint and derive cosmic meaning from something that feels a billion miles away.

