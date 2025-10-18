The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. W. Zepp's avatar
E. W. Zepp
7h

As someone who was sentient during Bush, Obama, and Biden, I would welcome a movement such as this. Assuming it’s sincere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cliff Walker's avatar
Cliff Walker
7h

This comment is written from New Zealand, where we do not have a President and we have 5 main political parties - AND A DEMOCRACY THAT IS STILL AN UNDEMOCRATIC SHAMBLES. I recently wrote the following about the New Zealand political situation ...

As a young businessman, all the business books I read taught me that being competitive was the be-all and end-all of business success. Fifty years wiser, I now think that our culture’s emphasis on competing to win is wrong. I accept that friendly competition in an activity that could lead to an individual improving their fitness, skill or knowledge can be beneficial – subject to the caveat that “winning” is not rewarded. As I see things now, “winning” is the harmful part because for someone to win at least one person (and often many) have to lose. Often the winner also becomes a loser at a later time because the cost of “winning” was too high. As examples; the rugby player who gets concussed and becomes a mental zombie in their later years, or the businessperson who works too hard, habitually shortens sleep and ends up with insomnia and depression.

With the benefit of hindsight, I now believe that basing democratic governments on competing political parties is completely dumb. Such a system of government is inherently biased towards creating “winners” and “losers”. And, as happens in sports such as marathons, the end result is an awful lot more “losers” than “winners”. While some might assert that competition is necessary to spur innovation and improvements to living standards, my belief is that innovations and improvements mostly occur because an individual just happens to think a novel thought. As examples, I can’t imagine the concept of the wheel arising from a competitive endeavor, nor can I imagine a competition spurring Sir Ernest Rutherford to invent the nuclear model of the atom.

If other readers agree that basing our democratic government on competing political parties is illogical, what innovative improvements could be made? As thought starters, I suggest the following:

1) Limit donations to political parties to a small amount, while also creating a government funded website for every electorate to provide equal opportunity marketing for every candidate wishing to stand as an MP.

2) Implement elections that “roll” around the country every month by dividing the country into 72 electorates, with 2 geographically disparate electorates voting on a rotating basis every month of the year. In its designated month, every electorate would elect one individual by popular vote to serve that electorate for a 3 year term. (There would be no “Party votes” as under MMP.)

3) Support every MP by a citizen advisory group (CAG) randomly selected from the MP’s electorate and allow the CAG to fire the MP if at least 80% of CAG members consider that the MP is not meeting the local community’s expectations.

4) Require a minimum consensus for the passing of votes in parliament to be 80% or more.

The end result should be a less competitive parliament more representative of the general population. More importantly, parliament would be subject to refreshment on a monthly basis. If some MPs are getting things wrong in the public’s view, parliament’s makeup would quickly change as new pairs of electorates vote over the following months (and as rogue MPs get fired by their electorate).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture