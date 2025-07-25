The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claustrophilia's avatar
Claustrophilia
2h

Years ago when I worked at what was then the world’s largest financial services company, our chairman would enjoin us to own “a share of mind” of our customers. It was not as clunky as it sounds. How often and how quickly will our clients turn to us when they have a particular need to be met?

Democrats, in their present parlous state, are looking to increase their share of mind among the electorate. All this supply-side progressivism talk is to make voters associate the Democrats with being the party that most efficiently provides the enabling conditions (now called state capacity) for Americans to pursue the American Dream that neoliberalism has promised them. In that sense, abundance progressivism is the handmaiden of neoliberalism.

But can we do anything about it? Sadly, no. Looking back at the great sweep of American history since it began its industrialization, it’s seems clear to me, albeit belatedly, that a feral kind of capitalism is embedded in the identity of this nation. The state exists to rescue a business and financial sector fuelled by animal spirits when it runs amuck. Only when there is a catastrophic economic crisis that discredits that economic model is there a shift in the relationship between state and society more broadly.

And one could argue that the Great Depression too in the end rolled out a safety net for businesses. In return it asked for a semblance of a welfare state. That side of the bargain had been progressively (sic) shredded since the 1980s. The hubris of the private sector is now so great that it wants to perform its high wire act with no safety net.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
14m

Your post was a good review right up until you chose to attack Hanania with the ad hominem—“scientific racist”. At least produce some evidence, but it really doesn’t matter whether Hanania is a “scientific racist” or not, as long as he is making intelligent comments—bad people can still be correct. If you object to his point of view then attack it, not him. You lose any credibility as a thoughtful person when you stoop to name calling.

“I attack ideas, I don't attack people. Some very good people have some very bad ideas. And if you can't separate the two, you gotta get another day job…” (Antonin Scalia)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture