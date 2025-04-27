The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
chappel.bill@gmail.com's avatar
chappel.bill@gmail.com
37m

People choose to ignore Democratic accomplishments at their own peril due to ignorance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DavidW's avatar
DavidW
35m

102K in a state of like what? 45 million? There's a political sorting going on, people who love Trump are leaving California for Idaho and Texas. Trump got more votes in California than any state in the US in 2020, I don't want to spend time looking up 2024. This is a separate issue than what is going on with Democratic governance. The people leaving California aren't leaving because they want a more generous social safety net. Affordable housing is probably the single biggest issue for middle of the road voters and NIMBY policies are why, not bad Democratic politicians

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture