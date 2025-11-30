The UnPopulist

16h

Robert Paxton (historian of Vichy, France and professor emeritus at Princeton) defined the phenomenon thusly:

"A form of political behavior marked by obsessive preoccupation

with community decline, humiliation, or victimhood and by compensatory cults of

unity, energy and purity, in which a mass-based party of committed nationalist

miltants, working in uneasy but effective collaboration with traditional elites,

abandons democratic liberties and pursues with redemptive violence and without

ethical or legal restraints goals of internal cleansing and external expansion."

He added,

"Classical themes: fears of decadence and decline, assertion of national and cultural

identity, threat by unassimilable foreigners to national identity and good social order, need for greater authority to deal with these problems."

And he summarized:

"Hard measures by a frightened middle class-that, indeed, is one good general

definition of fascism."

That seems entirely correct in the context of your own analysis.

17h

Hard disagree.

The Trump era mainstreamed a move I call "implausible deniability". This is where you kind-of say something that sounds like you don't endorse bad things, while clearly leaving open the interpretation that you totally do. Back when the alleged "nazi salute" happened, for example, Musk never actually said he *didn't* mean it as a nazi salute, he just said: “they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired". The game is: don't distance yourself from anything, just pretend there's nothing to distance yourself from in the first place. Like when RFK Jr complained that normal presidential candidates get secret service protection in "14 days" but he's been waiting "88 days" (14-88 being code for a Nazi slogan, of course) ― I noticed another of Trump's appointees playing the 14-88 game in several different tweets btw, and I wonder if anyone is measuring how popular the game is. So anyway, then you see right-wingers pretend there is nothing suspicious about counting the exact number of days instead of saying "two weeks" and "almost three months" like any normal person.

What's going on here? Implausible deniability. It exists because on the Right there are lots of genuinely non-racist conservatives who thought (or still think) the racist era was behind us and the left-wingers are just making something out of nothing, and lots of other conservatives who are more or less prejudiced, but know full well that open racism will lose swing voters.

So in the coalition of non-racists and racists, both try to pretend racism is gone, but as the latter group gets more powerful the mask slowly starts coming off, to the point where conservatives are now openly feuding over Nick Fuentes.

But I disagree with your evidence that the mask IS off ― you're still seeing what you want to see. Like that tweet where Musk says "Murderers… should be hanged". No eugenicist speak there. Just coincidence that he is promoting another tweet saying 1-2% of the population should be executed to weed out "crime genes". That's implausible deniability. We used to have plausible deniability, but now it's just not considered important to make your deniability plausible. So he's drawing attention to the fact that he is not disagreeing about mass executions, but he always does that sort of thing implicitly, never explicitly.

