Brilliant takedown of the recurring apocalypticism in liberal critcism. The parallel to Slater's 1970s anxieties really nails how these "civilization is ending" framings come in cycles, usually right before the systme adapts. I've noticed this pattern in tech policy debates too where everyone panics about disruption until markets and institutions figure out guardrails. The self-critique capacity argument flips the whole postliberal narrative on its head.

The problem with this is all the unexamined assumptions involved in treating "markets," "liberalism," "capitalism," and "neoliberalism" as interchangeable. Markets are at least as old as the riverine civilizations.

Capitalism and the wage system were created in early modern times in close alliance with the absolute state, and relied heavily on land enclosure and state-imposed labor discipline for their creation.

Neoliberalism is a project just a few generations old, and relies heavily on states to create artificial comparative advantage via protectionist enclosure by draconian IP accords and massive subsidies to extended logistic chains.

A market economy simply requires allowing market-clearing prices to form without hindrance, regardle of the prior definition of property rules. Capitalism, as a system of rent-extraction -- and even more so neoliberalism -- requires a specific form of property rules, centered on what Polanyi called "fictitious commodities." In particular, it requires property rules that create artificial abundance of land and resource inputs, and artificial scarcity of information and technique.

