The Tech-Monarchist Enemies of Liberalism
Their early libertarian leanings gave way to an authoritarian futurism and an obsession with 'natural' hierarchies
Reactionary tech elites like Curtis Yarvin and Peter Thiel envision a future in which liberal democracy is replaced by “startup governance”—efficient, unaccountable, and run by founders with monarchic powers. Their vision blends Silicon Valley hubris with old-world hierarchies (imagine a CEO-ruler for life, running a charter city built on autonomously generated code).
This is anti-liberal and anti-democratic futurism in which: elections are inefficient, democracy is obsolete, and AI might be our god. In the following video, I expound on what makes this reactionary tech monarchist strand of postliberalism so dangerous.
