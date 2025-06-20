Reactionary tech elites like Curtis Yarvin and Peter Thiel envision a future in which liberal democracy is replaced by “startup governance”—efficient, unaccountable, and run by founders with monarchic powers. Their vision blends Silicon Valley hubris with old-world hierarchies (imagine a CEO-ruler for life, running a charter city built on autonomously generated code).

This is anti-liberal and anti-democratic futurism in which: elections are inefficient, democracy is obsolete, and AI might be our god. In the following video, I expound on what makes this reactionary tech monarchist strand of postliberalism so dangerous.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

