The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mabbes1408's avatar
Mabbes1408
1h

As Charlie Chaplin demonstrated eons ago (not really but it seems so), and Starlord did more recently, making fun of them is a really powerful way to stand up to a tyrant…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture