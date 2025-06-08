The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Muccigrosso's avatar
David Muccigrosso
11h

“Or by those who speak for 0.4% of the country’s citizens.”

I believe 7% x 7% = 0.49%.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture