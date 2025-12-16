The UnPopulist

KTB
3h

Thanks for this article and for calling out "post-liberalism" which is somehow becoming a philosophy, not just a catchy phrase, among many conservative essayists. As I understand it - and it's a fairly incoherent philosophy, so good luck reaching a clear understanding... - it boils down to ending minority/individual freedoms in order to propagate some sort of greater "truth." So go ahead and ban speech that says the "wrong" things; limit religious practices that aren't what I am certain is God's will; maybe even end elections once the "right" people are voted in... Obviously, that's a dangerous kind of politics, and its exponents often root it in an overconfident, know-it-all worldview and grossly distorted views of religion and early American history. And it isn't novel - our Founders recognized illiberalism (which is really all that "post-liberalism" is) as opening the door to persecution. But post-liberalism is undeniably becoming trendy, so the rest of us need to be familiar with it so that we can recognize those who espouse it and stop them from attaining power.

Gavriella
3m

I completely agree with this critique of post-liberalism. This line in particular is worth emphasising: 'The effort to force 340 million diverse Americans to accept a narrow, postliberal-approved definition of the “common good” would be terrifyingly oppressive if it wasn’t fundamentally unworkable.' It is a reminder of why the pluralism and tolerance of liberalism are so crucial - they are an antidote to stifling conformity and authoritarianism. Yet there is, unfortunately, a glimmer of truth in Deneen's writing. Deneen attacks liberalism for promoting a hyper-individualism which is spiritually bankrupt. In 'Why Liberalism Failed', he writes that liberalism leads to 'increasingly separate, autonomous, nonrelational selves replete with rights and defined by our liberty, but insecure, powerless, afraid, and alone.' I do think that humans yearn for a collective identity or community membership, some higher guiding purpose in life that goes beyond self-actualisation or success. Ultimately, liberalism's pluralism is both its greatest strength and a gnawing weakness.

