Don Bemont
1d

Well worth reading. I have long thought it was a bad sign how much of blue America is unaware of Deneen and his allies.

(btw, Deneen goes considerably further than this piece recounts. He attacks not only what we call liberals, but also business conservatives, who he considers part of the liberal project.

He is smart enough to understand that technological advance is the central enemy of his project, and also understands that as long as people have freedom of movement, the most talented and motivated will gravitate to metropolitan areas, which works against his goals. He never mentions how our country, blessed by his system, would compete against rival nations, however.)

The main takeaway, from my perspective, is to realize that this is one of a few disparate forces currently united in the Trump tent, and JD Vance is the most visible representative of this group. They fully intend to hijack MAGA for their own purposes, and those purposes are extremely dangerous. (I think they are so dangerous that if I were a friend of Donald Trump, I would have told him to be extremely wary of choosing this man as VP, and now I would tell him to watch his back.)

It's not that I am a fan of the other parts of the Trump tent, but it behooves blue America to become more aware of the differences, and to do all we can to legitimize other factions within the GOP, which, repellent as they are, actually aim to represent the will of citizens. That is most decidedly not the stated goal of this group of radicals.

DJ
1d

Dreher, Deneen and Vermeule misread cause and effect.

They want to blame decadence on gay marriage but ignore that religious leaders have done far more damage to faith than a million atheists ever could.

They want to disown the Iraq war but ignore that George W Bush was the most overtly religious president in memory.

They try to surf a movement built on conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein while ignoring that the Catholic church and many evangelical leaders have literally been caught, tried and convicted of doing unspeakable things.

They think Christianity must be imposed with a sword and ignore that early Christianity was a tiny minority that succeeded through persuasion and bearing witness.

If these guys had lived at the time of Jesus, they would have been on the side of Rome.

