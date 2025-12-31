The UnPopulist

Michael McCulley
10h

Imran Ahmed of the CCDH is a modern day Anthony Comstock, and I have no respect for him whatsoever. By pushing years-long deplatforming campaigns, he has helped normalize censorial attitudes and ironically set the stage for his own persecution.

Glenn F Widener
11h

It would be helpful to review the methodology for differentiating hate and defamatory speech from constitutionally protected speech, and discuss how European countries and the US have historically drawn the line differently. And therefore have the right to regulate online speech differently. This is how to elucidate how the Trump administration is violating those principles.

