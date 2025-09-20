The UnPopulist

Judi Lakin
9h

I actually think they are using Charlie Kirk’s shooting as a way to justify ramping up their authoritarian agenda. Quell free speech by calling it hate speech and accuse the Democrats of violence against them. It would probably sound evil, but it seems very convenient that this deed was done at a time when their popularity was at an all time low!

Peter Smith
9h

"War on Free Speech = War on Democracy"

Not sure how you got that.

Democracy is mob rule and does not protect your rights. You will only have free speech in a democracy if the mob allows it. Luckily, America is not a democracy, it's a rights-protecting republic. If we can keep it, that is.

But I think the fact that our political scientists don't really understand stuff like this is not good sign.

Overall, unless you're calling for the abolishment of things like the FCC, an unconstitutional and rights-violating organization whose entire purpose is censorship, then you're not really fundamentally opposed to censorship anyway.

Defeating the threat of authoritarianism does *not* require electoral wins. Politics is not about voting.

I think it requires politically literate professionals taking back the mainstream discourse.

