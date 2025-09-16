The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virginia Postrel's avatar
Virginia Postrel
1h

Bill Clinton definitely used the Oklahoma City bombing as a tool against the Republican Congress. But his use was rhetorical, which was unfair and annoying but not dangerous the way Trump-style vengeance is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pablo Neves's avatar
Pablo Neves
1hEdited

Afternoon, Berny.

I hope a legal colonoscopy is applied to every Soros NGO, every USAID cutout, every Norm Eisen lawfare move, and any other color revolution crap our tax dollars are paying for.

This divisiveness and hatred - on both sides - was paid for by us.

*** Edit: this is @directorblue not Pablo - seems like a Substack error? ***

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture