User's avatar
Fritz Anderson's avatar
Fritz Anderson
7h

I don't condone government pressuring private entities to promote or suppress speech. But to "both sides" this issue (as the first commenter did) is wildly ridiculous. Also, where the f*ck have Bari, Matt, and Michael been during the abuses of the Trump Administration? Probably still hung up on Hunter's laptop. Gotta give Bari credit, though. She swallowed her free speech whistle and landed rich and on top.

Roger Zimmerman's avatar
Roger Zimmerman
7h

I don't know about "censorship industrial complex", but the admission here that _government officials_ "call and yell", is all that I need to be outraged. The government has no business (and according to the 1st amendment, no power) to say one peep to one private entity to try to "influence" any protected speech. If the government is alleging that the speech is, in fact, NOT protected (e.g. explicit fraud), then the government should be using transparent, objective legal processes to prosecute. What the Biden administration, and various congress members did, was immoral and illegal.

And, what Trump and his lackeys are doing is just as immoral and illegal! (That they are doing this more blatantly and unashamedly is probably actually slightly better, since it makes it obvious to more people that it is happening). The government should get out of patrolling speech, plan and simple. There, how's that?

