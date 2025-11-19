The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mforti's avatar
Mforti
1h

I dislike Trump as much as the next person but what the BBC did splicing that together was completely offside. Then only reason one might say it wasn’t is that lying journalism of this sort has been normalized in the west by what I used to consider my group, the left. Sorry no excuses and the BBC deserves anything it has coming. Moral clarity is no place for journalism, I’ll make up my own mind thank you very much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark T's avatar
Mark T
1h

"He and the U.K. right are making bad faith attacks on the broadcaster to extract a heavy price for a small editorial error."

This was in no way a "small editorial error". There is plenty of evidence going back years of systematic pro-bias from the BBC across a number of standard / typical Left-leaning causes and anti-bias against many things / people / opinions that do not align with those causes.

No matter where you on the spectrum in terms of feelings about Trump, the BBC deserves nothing but scorn and criticism for its actions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The UnPopulist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture