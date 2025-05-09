Dear Readers:

A healthy democracy requires a robustly free and independent press. But rather than protect that all-important institution, the Trump administration is increasingly attempting to marginalize, harass, and even suppress media entities that do not fall in line with the MAGA program. It is deploying never-used levers of the state to demand loyalty and punish dissent.

In this video roundup, we shine a light on three instances of this worrying trend, showing how the administration is targeting diverse media entities that stick to their guns and refuse to go along.

Give these three videos a watch. Then follow/subscribe to our YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram pages to get our latest clips as soon as they’re released.

Landry Ayres

Senior Producer

Trump’s Executive Order Threatens Public Broadcasting for its Alleged Woke Bias

May 9, 2025

Earlier this month, President Trump issued an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to defund National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). The CPB, which is a private, nonprofit corporation, is legally shielded from such political interference by design—but Trump doesn’t care.

The right has long maintained a strong objection to government-funded media. In press releases from the White House, however, this move appears to be driven more by the prospect of sticking it to public broadcasters that it alleges are guilty of spreading “radical, woke propaganda disguised as ‘news.’”

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Trump's FCC Uses its Regulatory Authority to Shut Down Negative Coverage

May 8, 2025

The Trump administration illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia and indefinitely condemned him to a terrorism confinement center in El Salvador. Instead of rectifying this grievous error, the White House decided to conduct a smear campaign against him. But when MSNBC and NBC refused to air a briefing from the White House Press Room, rightly judging it to be propaganda intended to spin its actions against Abrego Garcia as justified, FCC Chair Brendan Carr implied he may leverage a rarely used policy to pressure networks into compliance—not with the “public interest,” as he suggests—but with the president’s wishes.

This has already created a chilling effect within newsrooms, which significantly erodes our ability to maintain a free and independent press that can hold those in power accountable.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

Trump is Crushing the Independence of the White House Press Corps

April 16, 2025

When Associated Press reporters were banned from the White House Press Pool for choosing to refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its proper and widely accepted name rather than Trump’s jingoistic alternative, it was only the beginning. The White House has begun systematically replacing independent journalists in the press corps with loyalists and pointedly assigning seats in the White House Briefing Room to blatantly friendly outlets and “new media” voices. While not illegal, it is far from transparent and violates longstanding norms by turning the briefing room into a “curated fan club,” hindering the public’s access to truth.

Watch it below or on YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram.

© The UnPopulist, 2025

Follow us on Bluesky, Threads, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

We welcome your reactions and replies. Please adhere to our comments policy.