Donald Trump seems to think executive orders are binding, not merely on federal workers who report to him, but on literally everyone. Hence his quixotic attempt to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America—and to force media sources like the Associated Press to follow along.

It seems appropriate to give this report to the AP itself:

The Associated Press sued three Trump administration officials Friday over access to presidential events, citing freedom of speech in asking a federal judge to stop the blocking of its journalists. … The AP says its case is about an unconstitutional effort by the White House to control speech—in this case not changing its style from the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” as President Donald Trump did last month with an executive order. “The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the AP said in its lawsuit, which names White House chief of staff Susan Wiles, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

In the world some of us remember, the entire White House press corps would have boycotted the briefing room in protest, to preserve their own right to disagree with the government. As it is, Trump is setting the precedent that he can punish the media for refusing to follow his orders.

