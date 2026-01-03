The UnPopulist

Harley "Griff" Lofton
6h

Trump says that the USA is going to run Venezuela until free and fair elections can be held. Well, where is the budget for that supposed to come from? Anyone who questions the "wisdom" of this exercise of raw power will be targeted as defenders of narco-terrorists. The American people are saps so I doubt there will be much popular protest. More interesting will be how the rest of the world responds... or doesn't. Not many world leaders are as clear thinking and morally consistent as Pope Leo. The UN response should be interesting kabuki theater to watch.

The cynic in me is being fed too much today. I need to visit the vomitorium.

Gerry Myers
9h

could this be the reason why trump has been playing nice with putin?

