Private Intellectual
4h

Thank you for this summary, though strangely, given it's pervasiveness, the summary overlooks the reach and impact of transgenderism--which is much more than mere wokeism. This is an authoritarian, homophobic, misogynistoc ideology driven by billionaires, which acts as an onramp to transhumanism (see Jennifer Bilek). It has global as well as national reach and operates strategically within a "gender industrial complex", including: Online advocacy and community building to upend the so-called "gender binary" through marketing, propaganda and institutional capture (i.e., schools, media, professional associations, including medical; "gender medicine" (i.e.,

pharmaceuticals to medicalize puberty and pharmacy and surgery to modify sex traits); and policies and laws, backed or opposed by our two political parties, demanding entitlements based on subjective identity, and that denies material reality, which undermines womens' sex- based rights. This "gender industrial complex" has made deep inroads into our polity, likely influenced the 2024 election ("Kamala is for they/them...") and will likely be hard, if even feasible, to uproot. IMHO.

Jay H
8h

I would like to critique the suggestion that critiquing old falsities offers us a useful path forward. What we are confronted with today is a widespread disillusionment with Liberalism.

At least half the US adult population (and much of the rest of the world) fails to be inspired by Liberal Democracy, and they are highly receptive towards alternatives. While some of them do an intellectually-supported system based on explicit moral, political, and economic frameworks, most of the Democratically Disillusioned lack the time, patience, or background for so much cognitive complexity. They just want something that makes them feel good, especially if it enhances their sense of belonging to a high-status group.

My read of history is that sooner or later, a people who initially embrace a demagogue eventually reject that person or movement when it turns out not to be a paradise. Yet people are constantly drawn Illiberalism, in spite of the attempts of rational intelligentsia to talk them out of it. This is especially difficult today, as Rationalism has even less weight than it may have had in the prior century. The entire set of Enlightenment philosophies and approaches is under attack.

We have taken Liberal Democracy for granted, not recognizing the growing extent of the cynicism and hostility directed against Liberalism and Rationalism. Liberal Democracy has not done a good job of justifying itself, and it fails to provide social cohesion and inspiration. People are looking for meaning, purpose, excitement, and belonging. Technocrats and academics who try to talk them out of are only encouraging their rejection of the 20th century political and cultural order.

