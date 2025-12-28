The UnPopulist

Bob Eno
5h

Well, no one has commented yet, but I think it must be because a comment feels inadequate, as mine will to me. I wish I could 'Like' this wonderful statement twice. It is filled with humility, humanity, and concrete guidance.

I live in a Red state and in a Red neighborhood. Like Mr. Mehta's neighbors, my good neighbors do not think the way I do and I don't have the ability to change their commitments -- their perspective comes from a different place. But I do hope that by recognizing the complex persons they are and engaging over and over with them in acts of mutual support which we all share as neighbors they will at least feel that not all the people they are taught to hate are hateful. I hope too that they will sense there is an open door nearby, one that looks out on the world with a different view, if they feel the need for a fresh look. And if anyone ever does come over, I'm prepared to welcome them without any hint of recrimination, looking only forward, as if they too were immigrants to a new world.

