Joshua Katz
1d

I can't read this without being struck by the parallels to the United States. This country, too, is led by criminals whose only goal is looting, and who invent ideology around that goal.

TimBurr
8hEdited

Kara-Murza has and continues to get so much wrong about Putin and Russia.

Putin for years (and foreign policy experts before him) warned about how grievous a mistake it would be for the U.S. to meddle in Ukraine and try to pull it into NATO. The brightest of red lines for Russia...it would be the equivalent of Russia overthrowing the govt of Canada or Mexico and turning it into an aggressive puppet proxy against the United States. Heck look at how we were about to lash out over Soviet missiles in Cuba

This was a foreign policy misadventure that we should've never waded into...ultimately John Mearsheimer got it right, Stephen F Cohen (RIP) got it right. These are the voices we needed to be amplifying years ago

Thankfully we have a President now who isn't interested in doubling down and getting us all killed in a nuclear war with Russia, because that's where we were headed. And calling Russia the aggressor here...come on now. That dog won't hunt

