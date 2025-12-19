The UnPopulist

The UnPopulist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glenn F Widener's avatar
Glenn F Widener
2h

The clear winner for the most heinous action: The DOJ Is Moving to Designate Non-MAGA Americans Engaging in Wrongthink as Domestic Terrorists

This is a frontal assault on Democracy, and is outright treason. Not to mention itself being domestic terrorism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Barrett's avatar
Pat Barrett
6h

Clearly, the consolidation of power, with which all the others are possible and only with that .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The UnPopulist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture