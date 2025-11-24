A hit dog will holler, and as evidence grows that Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Hegseth issued illegal orders to murder shipwreck survivors in the Caribbean, they have reacted by threatening anyone who points this out. Now Hegseth is stretching the power of military discipline beyond its breaking point in order to target a U.S. senator for his opinions.

CNN reports:

The Pentagon said Monday that it is investigating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a retired US Navy captain, in light of “serious allegations of misconduct” the department has received against him, and could even recall him to active duty to face a court martial or administrative punishment.

The investigation comes as President Donald Trump has been pushing relentlessly for consequences for Kelly and five other Democratic lawmakers over a video they made reminding servicemembers of their duty to disobey illegal orders. …

Because Kelly was a senior officer who retired from the Navy, he is required to remain available for recall to the military by law. …

Steve Vladeck, a professor of law at the Georgetown University Law Center and a CNN legal analyst, said that a court martial for Kelly is technically a viable option for the Pentagon because three different appellate courts have upheld that it’s constitutional to court-martial retired servicemembers.

But the Kelly case “is pretty powerful proof” of why that should not be an option, Vladeck said.

“Going all the way back to the Founding, we’ve been wary of the exercise of military jurisdiction over civilians—so much so that the Supreme Court has struck down statutes authorizing courts-martial of, e.g., former servicemembers; military contractors; and the dependents of servicemembers,” Vladeck said. “Retired servicemembers differ in that they remain at least theoretically subject to recall, but it still makes no sense to subject individuals to military jurisdiction in perpetuity just because, at some point in the past, they were on active duty.”