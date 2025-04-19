The Trump administration has criticized NBC News and MSNBC for failing to provide sympathetic coverage of his arbitrary and lawless banishment and imprisonment of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. So Trump’s FCC Chairman followed up by threatening to revoke broadcast licenses held by the networks’ parent company.

Deadline has the details:

FCC chairman Brendan Carr suggested that Comcast may be violating its broadcast licenses after MSNBC declined to carry a White House briefing Wednesday afternoon in which the administration continued to defend its decision to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

Carr’s comments are the latest example of the Trump administration threatening, implicitly or explicitly, a news outlet over its editorial decisions.

In a post on X, Carr claimed that Comcast was ignoring “obvious facts of public interest,” suggesting that they were portraying Garcia as “merely a law abiding U.S. citizen” and not reporting on his alleged MS13 gang affiliation.

“Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest. News distortion doesn’t cut it,” Carr wrote.