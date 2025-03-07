Donald Trump has already targeted one top law firm in an attempt to deny a former Special Counsel the right to legal representation. Now he has targeted another firm, Perkins Coie, for the crime of having represented members and supporters of the Democratic Party.

The Washington Post reports:

In an Oval Office ceremony, the president signed an executive order hitting the large international law firm Perkins Coie with a sweeping directive that bans the federal government from hiring it, or from using contractors who work with it, except in limited circumstances. The order also bars Perkins Coie employees from entering federal buildings and suspends their security clearances.

The firm represented Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential race, and it also contracted with the research firm that produced the now-discredited opposition dossier that alleged extensive contacts between Trump and Russia. …

A White House official said the move targeted Perkins Coie because of its track record on Trump.

“The president doesn’t believe they should have the privileges afforded to companies of their stature to work and operate with the federal government, since they have made it very clear they are vehemently against the president of the United States, and their work proves that,” a senior administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about the sensitive decision-making behind the order.