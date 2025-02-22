While Elon Musk and DOGE cut funding and staff for vital government programs at random, the Trump administration has found a few places where it definitely wants to spend more money. Hence a plan to spend $200 million of taxpayer funds on what are essentially pro-Trump political ads.

Rolling Stone reports:

The Department of Homeland Security has budgeted up to $200 million to run anti-immigrant ads in the United States and overseas that repeatedly thank President Donald Trump for leading an immigration crackdown. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Friday night that these ads were Trump’s idea, and during the administration’s transition to power, the president asked her to star in ads thanking him “for closing the border.” … The ad campaign amounts to an extremely expensive taxpayer-funded propaganda blitz to scare off migrants and to flatter Trump on television.

Government spending is supposed to serve a public purpose, advancing the interests of the United States, not politicians. By law and custom, public officials are supposed to separate their official duties from electioneering. Donald Trump has a long history of crossing that line.

