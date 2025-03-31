Donald Trump has been trying—and succeeding—in breaking the independence of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA). His goal is to make the reporters who cover the White House entirely dependent on the president’s favor.

CNN has the latest:

In the Trump administration’s latest assertion of power over the press corps, the White House intends to take over the seating assignments in the press briefing room, according to a senior official. …

In February Trump banned The Associated Press, a foundational part of White House coverage for more than one hundred years, from press conferences and other events. Then [White House Press Secretary Karoline] Leavitt said the White House would pick the “press pool” reporters who travel with the president and attend small-scale events with him, thereby stripping the association of its historic role organizing the pool.

In recent weeks, the White House has invited hyperpartisan pro-Trump websites and relatively low-rated TV networks into the pool. …

All of the disruptions have pointed in the same predictable direction: Toward media coverage that supports rather than scrutinizes the administration’s agenda.