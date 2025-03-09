Trump Revokes Green Card to Punish Campus Activist
Donald Trump vowed to crack down on campus protests and specifically to deport foreign students. His first step goes beyond that: arresting and deporting a protest leader who is not on a student visa but holds a green card as a legal permanent resident of the U.S.
The Associated Press reports:
Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia until this past December, was inside his university-owned apartment Saturday night when several Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered and took him into custody, his attorney, Amy Greer, told The Associated Press.
Greer said she spoke by phone with one of the ICE agents during the arrest, who said they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. Informed by the attorney that Khalil was in the United States as a permanent resident with a green card, the agent said they were revoking that instead, according to the lawyer. …
Khalil’s attorney said they were initially informed that he was being held at an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey. But when his wife tried to visit Sunday, she learned he was not there. Greer said she still did not know Khalil’s whereabouts as of Sunday night. …
The Department of Homeland Security can initiate deportation proceedings against green card holders for a broad range of alleged criminal activity, including supporting a terror group. But the detention of a legal permanent resident who has not been charged with a crime marked an extraordinary move with an uncertain legal foundation, according to immigration experts.
“Uncertain legal foundations” is one way of putting it. Trump is effectively creating, by executive edict, a political test for immigration and citizenship. And while he says he’s doing it to fight antisemitism, his own administration has been hiring right-wing antisemites.
A commenter on Bluesky provides the best response:
If you find yourself reluctant to support the guy at Columbia because you find some of the politics he espoused distasteful or even abhorrent, you should know that this is exactly the reaction that they hoped for in choosing him as a target for unlawful detention based on political speech.
